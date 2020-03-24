Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Committee made to provide Sindh’s poor people ration during lockdown

Posted: Mar 24, 2020
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A man is busy in buying face masks from a vendor amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Online

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has decided to provide financial assistance or ration to daily wage earners during the ongoing lockdown across the province.

He chaired on Tuesday a meeting with welfare oragnisations to work out a joint plan for this. It was attended by Faisal Edhi of Edhi Trust, Ramzan Chippa, Shahzad Roy Zindagi Trust, Shakil Dehlvi of Alamgir Trust, Zafar Abbas of JDC Foundation, Sousif Lakhani of Saylani Welfare, Qazi Sadaruddin of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Hanif Motlani of Memon Federation and others.

The Sindh CM was assisted by provincial ministers Imtiaz Shaikh, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani (on video link), Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Sindh IG Mushtaq Maher, Home Secretary Usman Chachar and Salman Shah of PDMA. 

The chief minister said he was worried about daily wage earners and those who earn their bread and butter by setting up makeshift burger, fries, and chaat stalls.

Most of the heads of the welfare organisations agreed people should be provided ration for 15 days. Some said distribution of ration was a difficult job amid the current situation.

Some of the participants advised the chief minister to distribute cash among deserving people so they could purchase their groceries. The Zakat department already has a mechanism to distribute “guzara allowance” among 200,000 persons.

A four-member committee was made to make the mechanism for ration distribution. It is being headed by Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, who the CM said was called back from Shikarpur to support the war against COVID-19. The committee members are Special Assistants to CM Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani and CM Coordinator on Social Sector Haris Gazdar.

The committee will consult with welfare organisations and take a final decision on how to assist the affected people: with ration, cash or both.

Instructions have been given to the committee to give a recommendation in two days.

