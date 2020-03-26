CM Murad Shah orders release of low-risk prisoners in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has ordered relief for prisoners at jails in Karachi amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairing a meeting on Thursday, he said that there were more than 16,000 prisoners behind bars in Karachi and he wants that number to decrease.

The chief minister has therefore instructed the Sindh inspector-general and prison staff to provide relief to them. All low-risk prisoners should be granted bail, he said.

Those who can’t afford to pay the bail amount will have their sureties paid by the government, Shah assured.

He has ordered the jail staff to ensure that social distancing is practiced inside prisons as well and prisoners should maintain distance among themselves.

The development came following the number of coronavirus cases in the country increased. Of these, most of the cases are from Sindh.