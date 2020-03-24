Chitral doctors demand ventilators, safety gears as coronavirus cases increase

The doctors in Chitral have complained that hospitals across the district lack precautionary facilities against the novel coronavirus such as ventilators and safety gear for the staff.

According to doctors and paramedic staff, the condition prevails across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Multiple hospitals are running short of masks and safety kits for their staff, a doctor said.

“In Chitral, doctors don’t have hand sanitisers and there isn’t even one ventilator in the district,” Chitral Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Shamim said.

He blamed the government for not providing safety equipment on time. We also need more staff at hour hospital as cases of coronavirus continue to increase, Shamim added.

KP has reported a total of 38 known cases of COVID-19 so far. Two deaths have been reported in the province’s Mardan and Peshawar.