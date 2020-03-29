China sends more supplies to aid Pakistan’s fight against coronavirus

Another plane full of relief supplies from China arrived in Islamabad Sunday morning.

The supplies are meant to help Pakistan fight the coronavirus. The NDMA spokesperson confirmed that the flight has arrived.

It contained around six tonnes of supplies, including 15 ventilators, masks, medical protective kits and other items.

The Chinese ambassador to Pakistan and NDMA Chairman were at the airport to receive the supplies.

Pakistan has reported 12 coronavirus deaths and 1,508 known cases as of Saturday. A lockdown has been imposed across the country to curb the spread of the virus.