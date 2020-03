The Sindh High Court granted on Tuesday bail to a suspect in a China-cutting case.

NAB had accused Shakir Langra and four other suspects of causing a loss of Rs168 million to the national exchequer.

Feroz Bangali, Arif Khan, Nasir Ali, Arif Hussain Naqvi and Langra allegedly sliced 281 amenity plots of a public playground in Karachi’s Surjani Town and sold them to the people.

While hearing Langra’s bail plea on Tuesday, the court granted him bail against surety bond of Rs1 million.