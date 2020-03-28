Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Charsadda locked down, entry and exit points sealed

Posted: Mar 28, 2020
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
After the number of coronavirus cases in neighbouring Mardan increased, Charsadda has decided to impose a lockdown across the district.

All entry and exit points to the district have been sealed.

Residents have been prohibited from leaving their houses unnecessarily and have been advised to stay at home. Separately, not more than two people have been allowed to travel in cars.

Pakistan has reported more than 1,200 cases of the virus so far. A total of 176 people have been infected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Of this, the highest number of coronavirus cases have emerged from Mardan’s union council Manga.

Mardan has reported two deaths from the coronavirus as well.

