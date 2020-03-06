CBC starting demolition drive in Karachi’s District South March 10

The Cantonment Board Clifton has planned a schedule for the demolition of unauthorised and illegal construction in District South. The demolition operation starts from March 10.

It has been planned in P&T Colony, Delhi Colony, Punjab Colony, Bukshan Village and Lower Gizri.

The Deputy Executive Office of CBC wrote letters to the South DIG, SSP and the SHOs of Frere and Gizri police stations about the provision of a sizeable police contingent, four police mobiles and lady constables during the demolition operation.

As per CBC’s schedule, the demolition operation in P&T Colony will take place on March 10, 17 and 24, in Delhi Colony on March 12 and 31, in Lower Gizri on March 16, in Punjab Colony on March 19 and in Bukshan village on March 26.

The CBC spokesperson said that the demolition operation is being conducted in compliance with the Supreme Court’s May 9, 2019 order to clear the city of illegal structures.