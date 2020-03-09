Monday, March 9, 2020  | 13 Rajab, 1441
Case to be registered against ship employees over Keamari leak

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Photo: Samaa TV

A Karachi court has ordered the police to file a case against the employees of a US ship, MV Hercules, over their alleged involvement in the Keamari gas leak.

The District West additional sessions judge heard the case on Monday. A man filed the petition after his mother died because of the toxic gas leak.

The court even rejected the report of the Jackson SHO in the case and called it unsatisfactory. The police have been instructed to record the statements of the people affected.

At least 14 people were killed and 300 injured after inhaling the poisonous gas.

A report by a research centre held the US ship, which was carrying soybean, responsible for the gas leak. The ship was docked at the Karachi Port and then moved to Port Qasim.

The police have been instructed to register separate cases on the complaints of four other Keamari residents.

