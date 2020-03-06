Case registered against suspended SBCA employees

A case has been registered against the SBCA employees who were suspended earlier this week on corruption charges.

On Thursday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered their arrest and the Sindh inspector-general was told to register a case against them.

A group of the suspended employees barged into the office of the SBCA additional director-general and misbehaved with him to protest their suspension. They had demanded that the notification of their suspension, which was issued by the Sindh government, be withdrawn.

Arrest them and report to me, the Sindh CM had ordered.

We will not allow anyone to bully [government institutions], he had said.



