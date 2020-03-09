Monday, March 9, 2020  | 13 Rajab, 1441
Case registered against men who attacked Islamabad Aurat March

A case has been registered against the group of 30 to 35 unknown men who attacked the Aurat March in Islamabad on Sunday.

The case was registered at the Kohsar police station on behalf of City Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza.

The FIR contained sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duty promulgated by public servant), 298 (uttering words etc with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

It was also read with sections 3 and 4 of the Amplifier Act, which refer to a three month imprisonment and Rs2,000 fine for violators and give the police the right to seize any loudspeakers or amplifiers used to commit the offence.

A group of men attacked the Aurat March in Islamabad on Sunday and pelted participants with stones and chili powder.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat had posted on Twitter that action would be taken against the attackers and said they did not have an NOC for their protest.

