Case registered against container owner, driver over Lahore Shahdara fire

The Lahore police have registered a case against a container owner, its driver and the owner of a gas company after an LPG container caught fire in Shahdara on Wednesday.

The FIR says that the unknown driver of the container and his two companions ran away after the vehicle overturned.

They have been charged under sections 324 (attempted murder), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs50), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Two people, identified as Zahid Abbas and Khaliq, were killed and eight others injured in the fire.

The container owner has been identified as Muhammad Usman Arshad, while Rana Noor is the owner of the LPG company for whom the container driver was working.

The FIR says that there was a powerful explosion after the fire erupted because of which the windows of nearby buildings were broken and a nearby petrol pump and parking stand were burned.

Four buses, six coasters and 70 motorcycles were destroyed in the fire.