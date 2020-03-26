Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Case registered against container owner, driver over Lahore Shahdara fire

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Case registered against container owner, driver over Lahore Shahdara fire

Photo: Online

The Lahore police have registered a case against a container owner, its driver and the owner of a gas company after an LPG container caught fire in Shahdara on Wednesday.

The FIR says that the unknown driver of the container and his two companions ran away after the vehicle overturned.

They have been charged under sections 324 (attempted murder), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs50), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Two people, identified as Zahid Abbas and Khaliq, were killed and eight others injured in the fire.

The container owner has been identified as Muhammad Usman Arshad, while Rana Noor is the owner of the LPG company for whom the container driver was working.

The FIR says that there was a powerful explosion after the fire erupted because of which the windows of nearby buildings were broken and a nearby petrol pump and parking stand were burned.

Four buses, six coasters and 70 motorcycles were destroyed in the fire.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Fire Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.