Buzdar thanks Sindh for sending 100,000 masks received from China

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar called his Sindh counterpart Murad Ali Shah on Thursday and thanked him for sending 100,00 N-95 masks to Punjab.

On Wednesday, Sindh received 500,000 masks from the Jack Ma Foundation as the first part of a series of emergency supplies.

The two chief ministers agreed that this is the time for the country to work together. Unity is more important than ever, said CM Shah.

The Sindh CM had tweeted on Wednesday that the Sindh government will distribute these face masks to all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad. “These are difficult times and we can only succeed if we fight together for a #CoronaFreePakistan,” he wrote on Twitter.