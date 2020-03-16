Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Body of missing boy found in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Body of missing boy found in Karachi

File photo: AFP

The body of a 17-year-old was found in a vacant plot in Khairabad in Karachi’s Orangi on Sunday, the police said.

Owais was a resident of Zia Colony and a student of first year Intermediate. He had been missing since March 2.

He wanted to get married to the girl of his choice for which he had bought a charm (taveez) for Rs500 from a transgender person, according to the police.

“When the charm didn’t work, Owais asked them to return his money,” a police officer said. “Their argument turned into a fight after which the transgender person and two men killed Owais,” he said.

The suspects were friends of Owais, the police added.

The body has been given to the family after a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and the police are on the lookout for the suspects.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Orangi, Khairabad, police, post-mortem, men, transgender woman, post-mortem, Zia Colony
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.