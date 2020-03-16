Body of missing boy found in Karachi

The body of a 17-year-old was found in a vacant plot in Khairabad in Karachi’s Orangi on Sunday, the police said.

Owais was a resident of Zia Colony and a student of first year Intermediate. He had been missing since March 2.

He wanted to get married to the girl of his choice for which he had bought a charm (taveez) for Rs500 from a transgender person, according to the police.

“When the charm didn’t work, Owais asked them to return his money,” a police officer said. “Their argument turned into a fight after which the transgender person and two men killed Owais,” he said.

The suspects were friends of Owais, the police added.

The body has been given to the family after a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and the police are on the lookout for the suspects.