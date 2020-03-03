Body of 18-year-old student found from Lahore academy washroom: police

The body of an 18-year-old student was found from the washroom of a private academy on Lahore’s Wahdat Road, the police said Tuesday morning.

His family had registered a missing persons report at the Muslim Town police station Monday night. “He hadn’t returned home since last night,” one of his family members said.

“We had called the academy last night but a person from the administration department said he had left,” he added.

The student’s body, however, was found from the washroom after his family inquired again on Tuesday.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Further investigation will be conducted after the cause of death is determined, a police officer said.