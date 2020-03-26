BIMA insurance payments to be made online now

All payments to be made to people who have claimed their BIMA insurance policies will now to be made online, according to a report issued on Thursday.

It has been decided that all the insurance holders will be provided ease in their policies. Contact with all policyholders will be maintained through emails and over calls.

The insurance company said that approval of claims will require less documents and all functions will be performed through digital platforms.

Even approvals for hospital treatments will made online, the company added.

The decision was taken following the coronavirus outbreak in the country. People have been advised to stay at home and practice social distancing.