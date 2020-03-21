Beef prices rise in Karachi, butchers blame the coronavirus

Beef prices have risen by Rs100 in Karachi and are now being sold at Rs800 per kilogramme.

Butchers say cattle markets have been shut down due to the coronavirus, so there are fewer animals to purchase. Consumers say that’s just an excuse to raise prices.

People are calling for the government to take action against hoarders and profiteers who are making money during this pandemic.

As of Friday evening, Pakistan reported 519 known cases of the coronavirus. The Sindh chief minister has asked people to stay home for three days in an attempt to control the pandemic. Sindh has reported the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases—267.