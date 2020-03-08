Sunday, March 8, 2020  | 12 Rajab, 1441
Bearded men pelt stones at Aurat March Islamabad participants

Posted: Mar 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Women were marching against patriarchy

Hundreds of people had gathered at the Islamabad Press Club to march against patriarchy on Sunday. The participants had just started walking when a group of men belonging to religious parties started pelting stones at them.

Some men even attacked the women with sticks.

The policemen who had been deployed for the security of the participants tried to bring the situation under control and closed the F6 road for traffic. The people have been stopped from marching till D-Chowk.

"I can't believe we were attacked," an organiser told SAMAA Digital. "We had gotten an NOC from the deputy commissioner," she added.

Another organiser said that the men, who belong to the JUI-F and Lal Masjid, were heard yelling at women marchers to stop them from chanting the slogan 'Mera Jism, Meri Marzi'.

Two people reportedly received minor injuries.

The Twitter account of the Aurat March Islamabad wrote that "mullahs are stoning the participants of #AuratAzadiMarch a march that was and is peaceful".

The tweet added, "Where is the security that was promised? Where was the police that was promised?" We want freedom from this system, it added.

The march was resumed after a small break.

