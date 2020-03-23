Banks to remain open from 10am to 4:30pm: State Bank

Pakistan’s Central Bank said on Monday that all the banks and their branches will remain open throughout the country from Monday to Friday 10 am to 4:30 pm.

In a statement, the State Bank of Pakistan told all the banks to continue providing essential banking services across the country with minimum staff. They have also been told to ensure uninterrupted availability of ATM and digital services.

It has, however, said that the branches could be temporarily closed if anyone within the premises of the bank is diagnosed with the corona virus.

The SBP has also instructed all the bank employees to carry their original CNICs and service cards with them.

The statement from the SBP comes a few hours after the federal government approved the deployment of army troops across the country.

The virus has killed six people in the country and over 800 known cases have so far emerged across the country.

The Sindh government has imposed a lockdown in the province for 15 days, while other provinces have also closed down markets, shopping mall and restaurants among other public places.

The provincial governments have also banned the public gatherings until further orders.

Authorities have instructed people to at their homes. The Pakistan army has urged the people to follow the government’s instruction and restrict themselves to their homes to protect themselves from coronavirus.

“Pakistan is facing a severe challenge in the face of coronavirus,” ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a video message. He added that the armed forces are aware of their responsibilities and they will do everything to contain the threat.

The spokesperson for the military’s media wing also confirmed that the federal government has deployed the army to all the provinces under Article 245 of the constitution to help them contain the spread of coronavirus.

Major General Iftikhar said that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has issued instructions to provide the government doctors and available troops to help the provinces.