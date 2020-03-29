Sunday, March 29, 2020  | 4 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Balochistan’s coronavirus cases increase to 138, 426 people quarantined

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Balochistan’s coronavirus cases increase to 138, 426 people quarantined

Photo: Liaquat Shahwani/Twitter

The number of coronavirus cases reported in Balochistan increased to 138 after five new cases were reported across the province on Saturday.

According to Balochistan Government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, of these, seven cases were of local transmission while the remaining have travel histories.

One person died from the virus and two have been discharged so far. Reports of more than 276 people are pending, he said. A total of 426 people are being quarantined at the Taftan border and in Pishin.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, the government has closed down the Pak-Iran Taftan border and Chaman border shared with Afghanistan.

A lockdown has also been imposed and people have been advised to practice social distancing. On Saturday, the police arrested seven more people and sealed 13 shops for violating Section 144.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Balochistan, coronavirus, COVID-19, Section 144, shops, lockdown, Taftan, Chaman, Liaquat Shahwani, travel history, local transmission
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.