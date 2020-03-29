Balochistan’s coronavirus cases increase to 138, 426 people quarantined

The number of coronavirus cases reported in Balochistan increased to 138 after five new cases were reported across the province on Saturday.

According to Balochistan Government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, of these, seven cases were of local transmission while the remaining have travel histories.

One person died from the virus and two have been discharged so far. Reports of more than 276 people are pending, he said. A total of 426 people are being quarantined at the Taftan border and in Pishin.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, the government has closed down the Pak-Iran Taftan border and Chaman border shared with Afghanistan.

A lockdown has also been imposed and people have been advised to practice social distancing. On Saturday, the police arrested seven more people and sealed 13 shops for violating Section 144.