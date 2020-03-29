Sunday, March 29, 2020  | 4 Shaaban, 1441
Balochistan to open container hospitals in remote areas

The Balochistan government has decided to open hospitals and relief and emergency centres in containers to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in the province.

The decision was taken by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

These container hospitals will be equipped with all medical facilities such operation theatres, isolation wards and even residences for doctors and paramedical staff.

They will also have a separate room for pre-burial procedures for deceased patients. These containers will be sent to remote areas of the province in the wake of the pandemic, authorities said.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, initially 1,500 container hospitals will be prepared. Paramedics and doctors will also be hired for them.

