Balochistan to enter lock-down from Tuesday

The Balochistan government has imposed a lock-down in the province to contain the spread of coronavirus which has infected 110 known people there so far.



The lockdown will be in place from March 24 (Tuesday) 12pm to April 7.

In a notification issued Monday night, the provincial government instructed citizens to avoid going out unnecessarily. Only one person from a house can step out to buy medicine or in case of any emergency.

Section 144 will be imposed and public transport will be suspended. Shopping malls and markets will be closed as well.

Only one person is allowed inside a vehicle. However, another person is allowed if a patient or an elderly person needs to be taken somewhere.

All public and private offices will be closed. Religious and social gatherings will be banned at public spots.

Funeral practices can continue to take place, but after taking permission from the area’s SHO and with precautionary measures in place. Everyone shall stand at a distance of three feet from each other and only close relatives should take part in the burial.

Vehicles that transport medicines, dry food products and medical tools can travel with three people that include a driver, cleaner and helper.

Everyone has been advised to keep a CNIC, office card or a written permit of the institution they are associated with.

Departmental stores have been allowed to open one of the portions where public can buy important items. The stores will disinfect the trolleys with a spray after each use.

Banks have been asked to only call those employees whose presence is essential for routine public dealings.

The following people/institutions are exempted from the order:

Hospitals, laboratories and other medical services will not be disrupted.

Utility companies such as Wasa, Municipality, PTCL, PTA, Qesco, NTDC, SSGC, employees of public or private telecommunication and mobile companies

Warehouses and distributors of dry and processed food

Grocery stores and general and convenience stores

Personnel of law-enforcement agencies

Shops selling fish, meat, fruit, vegetables and milk

Sabzi mandi, cattle and agricultural farms

NGOs like Saylani Welfare Trust, Edhi and Chhipa

Employees of media organisations

Those exempt have been instructed to keep a distance of three feet when at work.

The number of known cases in Pakistan is nearing 900. Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are already in a state of lock-down.



A complete lock-down of the country was, however, ruled out by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday in an address to the nation.

The PM had said he would have imposed it if the virus spread was as worse as China, Italy, Spain or the US and warned the nation not to panic.

“Panic is a greater than the coronavirus,” he had said.