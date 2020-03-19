Balochistan shuts down markets, malls, bus services amid coronavirus panic

The Balochistan government has decided to shut down bus services and shopping malls to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The transport rule comes into effect today (Thursday) across the province. The shopping malls and market rule will apply only to Quetta and has also come into effect.

The closure is for 15 days initially. A spike in coronavirus cases across the country has been reported and the national tally has reached 301 as of 11pm on Wednesday. Balochistan’s tally is 23.

The government has banned bus services, all public transport, inter-provincial buses and buses to rural areas of the province.

It is setting up more quarantine centres in Quetta and will be shifting pilgrims from the Taftan border.

Pilgrims from other provinces are being sent home.