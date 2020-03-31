Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Balochistan reports two more coronavirus cases, provincial tally reaches 154

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Balochistan reports two more coronavirus cases, provincial tally reaches 154

Photo: AFP

Two more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Balochistan on Tuesday taking the total number of those affected in the province to 154.

According to Balochistan Government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, of these, 15 were local transmissions and the remaining patients had travel history. “So far, a total of 1,854 people have been tested across the province,” he confirmed.

One patient of the virus has been discharged and reports of 60 people are awaited, Shahwani added. More than 400 people have been quarantined.

Following the increase in the cases, the Balochistan government has closed Pakistan’s Taftan and Chaman borders with Iran and Afghanistan.

A lockdown has also been imposed across the province and Section 144 has been imposed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Balochistan, taftan, chaman, Afghanistan, Iran, Section 144, lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19, quarantine
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Let's reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
Let’s reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.