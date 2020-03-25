Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Balochistan reports 5 more coronavirus cases, lockdown tightened across province

Posted: Mar 25, 2020
Photo: AFP

The total number of coronavirus cases in Balochistan increased to 115 after five more people tested positive in the province on Wednesday.

According to the Balochistan Health Department, of the total cases, 113 people have a travel history, while the remaining two were of local transmission.

The province has reported one fatality from the virus so far and more than 200 people are being tested for it.

Following the growing number of cases, the government had imposed a lockdown across the province starting Tuesday (March 24). Only shops of essential food items and services were allowed to remain open.

The outpatient department of Balochistan’s Civil Hospital has also been closed down for seven days. Only the emergency department and operation theaters have been allowed to operate.

All government departments, including courts, have been shut down till March 28. The Taftan border with Iran and Afghanistan’s Chaman border also remained closed.

Security at areas near the borders has been tightened.

