Balochistan MPA Titus Johnson injured in fight between two groups

Balochistan’s Member of Provincial Assembly, Titus Johnson was injured Tuesday morning in Quetta’s Nawa Killi. According to the police, the minorities representative was heading a reconciliation meeting between two groups.

The groups had been fighting over a property dispute and Johnson was heading a meeting to reconcile them at the Christian Colony.

“Things worsened in the middle of the meeting and a fight broke out between both the groups,” Johnson’s son said. Men from one of the groups manhandled the MPA, he added.

Five other people including the MPA’s son were also injured. All of them were immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital and the Bolan Medical Complex.

Balochistan Government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani visited Johnson at the hospital and ordered the hospital’s staff to provide the best medical treatment to the MPA and others injured.