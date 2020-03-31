Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Balochistan industrialists should help people amid coronavirus outbreak: CM Khan

Posted: Mar 31, 2020
Artwork: SAMAA Digital

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has claimed that the industrialists and factory owners the province are not lending a helping hand despite his repetitive appeals to help people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I have been requesting top industrialists and factory owners of Balochistan for the last two weeks to help people with the situation at hand,” CM Kamal said while speaking to a delegation of journalists on Monday.

Whenever the industrialists have any reservation, the government is always there to sort it out, but they are now not responding to the government’s call in such grave times, he added.

The chief minister said the Chinese companies operating in Chaghi and Lasbela had reached out to him and aided supplies necessary to help people combat the virus spread.

There is only one laboratory in Quetta that has five medical kits that are being used to test people for the coronavirus. “The kits have the ability to conduct only 500 tests in a day,” the chief minister added.

