Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Balochistan forms district food committee for the poor

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Balochistan forms district food committee for the poor

Photo: Online

The Balochistan government announced on Tuesday that it has formed a food security committee on district level for the distribution of food to the poor and needy people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

It will be led by the province’s chief secretary for agriculture and livestock. He will be responsible for identifying and verifying the identity of the needy people and distributing food items among them.

In Quetta, a civil society ogranisation distributed ration to daily wage workers. To avoid violation of social distancing rules, personnel of the Frontier Corps was assigned at the site.

The decision was taken after livelihood for lower-income groups became difficult due to a lockdown imposed across the province. Balochistan has reported 154 coronavirus cases so far.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan food committee
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Quetta, Balochistan, food security committee, coronavirus, lockdown, livelihood, food, government
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Let's reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
Let’s reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.