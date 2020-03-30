Balochistan forms committee to manage national, international coronavirus funds

The Balochistan government announced on Monday the formation of a sub-committee to manage the national and international funds it is receiving to fight the coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by the province, a subcommittee has been formed under the coronavirus core committee. It will be responsible for collecting funds from NGOs and international donors to fight the pandemic.

The committee will comprise four members and will be led by Balochistan Youth and Sports Affair Secretary Mir Imran Gichki. The province’s financial minister will be the chief secretary.

The subcommittee will report all of its functions to the core coronavirus provincial team.