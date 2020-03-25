Balochistan courts to remain closed for four days

All courts in Balochistan have been closed for four days to stop the spread of coronavirus in the province.

The chief justice of the Balochistan High Court said in a notification that the high court and its Sibi and Makran, and Turbat benches, all district and special courts and tribunals have been given holidays from March 24 to March 28.

The notification added that the courts will also be off on Saturdays and Sundays.

It said that the courts will function from 8am to 4pm from Monday to Friday. On Fridays, they will go on a break from 12:30pm to 2pm for prayers and lunch, while their break will be from 1pm to 1:30pm the rest of the days.

So far, 110 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Balochistan.