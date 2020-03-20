Friday, March 20, 2020  | 24 Rajab, 1441
Balochistan closes Gadani ship-breaking yard amid coronavirus fears

Posted: Mar 20, 2020
Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
File Photo

The Balochistan Development Authority has closed down the Gadani ship-breaking yard amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the authority, the yard has been shut down for four weeks. Arrival of all international ships at the yard has also been banned.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Pakistan reported 448 known cases of the pandemic Friday morning of which mostly were from Sindh.

Thousands of pilgrims who entered the country through the Pakistan-Iran Taftan border are being quarantined in Balochistan.

