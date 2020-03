A 60-year-old doctor was accused of attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl at a clinic in Bahawalpur on Saturday, according to the police.

The doctor had taken the girl into his clinic by bribing her with chocolates, her family told the police. “When we heard her screams, we broke into the clinic,” the girl’s father said.

The police have arrested the suspect and have registered an FIR. He is being interrogated in police custody.

Further investigations are under way.