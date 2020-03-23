Azad Kashmir goes into three-week lockdown as coronavirus cases rise

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has announced a complete lockdown across the state starting midnight for the next three weeks to contain the spread of corona virus.

“During this time, shopping malls, public transport, public places and tourist spots will remain closed,” PM Raja Farooq Haider Khan said in a video message. All the educational institutions will also remain closed, he added.

The AJK premier said that vegetable, milk, meat, fruit shops and medical stores will remain open during the lockdown.

He said that the decision was taken to ensure social distancing in the state to prevent the emergence of new cases.

PM Haider, however, made it clear that this is not a curfew but a precautionary step to stop the spread of the virus.

The inter-provincial, inter-district and intra cities public transport which is already suspended would continue to be banned for the next three weeks.

All gatherings, including religious ceremonies, have also been called off.