Aurat March slogans don’t reflect Pakistani society: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Says cant hold hostage mindset of 99.9% women

“What kind of power do they need with these slogans?” Awan asked while addressing an event in Islamabad on Friday.

PM Khan’s special assistant said that such slogans are violating the sanctity of the veil and four walls.

“They can't take hostage the mentality of 99.9% of our women," she added.

Women activists organise the Aurat March every year on March 8 to mark the International Women’s Day in different cities of Pakistan. The participants march around a designated route and chant slogans against patriarchy, oppression and usurpation of rights of women and transgender people.

Earlier on Friday, the Islamabad Hight Court dismissed a petition seeking an order to stop the Aurat March. The petitioners had asked the court to “regulate” the activities expected to take place on March 8, 2020.

They said they feared some women would raise “offensive” and “obscene” slogans which they claim are “in violation of Islamic injunctions”.

In his order, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that those who intend to hold rallies have stated in clear terms that their slogans should be interpreted as an expression of outrage against the practices which deny a woman the rights given by the creator.

“The learned counsels for the petitioners were asked that, in view of the explanation of the proponents of the “Aurat March”, how they or this Court can give a different interpretation to the expected slogans,” the order said.