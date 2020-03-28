Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Army troops assisting civilian authorities in 189 Pakistani districts: ISPR

Army soldiers check identity cards of citizens in Islamabad on March 28. Photo: Online

The troops of the Pakistan Army have been assisting the civil administration in 189 districts across the country, the military’s media wing said Saturday.

In a statement, the ISPR said the military troops are assisting civil administration in 34 districts of Punjab, 29 in Sindh, 26 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 in Gilgit-Baltistan and nine in Balochistan.

The troops have also been deployed in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Mirpur, Barnala, Bhimber, Bagh and Rawlakot districts of Azad Kashmir, the ISPR said.

In Islamabad, the soldiers are posted at the exit and entry points of the city.

The military’s media wing said that the army has set up 182 quarantine centres across the country.

The army troops were deployed to all the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir under Article 245 on the request of provincial governments.

Coronavirus has killed 11 people in Pakistan and over 1400 cases of the virus have so far been confirmed across the country. The country has been placed in a partial lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

