Angry SBCA employees misbehave with additional director-general over their suspension

A group of around 20 Sindh Building Control Authority employees suspended on corruption charges barged into the office of the additional director-general on Wednesday and hurled abuse at him, blaming him for their suspension.

This was confirmed by a senior SBCA officer to SAMAA Digital.

The Sindh government suspended on Tuesday 28 employees of the SBCA over corruption charges. It was confirmed by a notification issued by Sindh Local Government Secretary Rohsan Ali Shaikh. It said the employees authorised illegal constructions in Karachi.

But 20 of these employees are holding ADG Ashkar Dawar responsible for their suspension.

They reportedly mistreated and pressurised Dawar, asking him to “play his role” in withdrawing the suspension notification.

A senior SBCA officer in the administration department confirmed that the SBCA employees used abusive language against Dawar.

“Suspended directors Jamil Memon and Adil Umer and assistant director Ovais Hussain used abusive language with Ashkar sb and Sarfaraz Hussain,” the senior SBCA officer said.

He said the two suspended SBCA directors alleged that Dawar cut a list with 35 names for suspension to 28 and removed the names of seven other directors from it.

“They questioned the SBCA additional director-general on why only theirs and not the names of other directors, who had been investigated by NAB and the anti-corruption department, were on the list,” the SBCA officer said.

The SBCA admin officer said that the suspended employees demanded Dawar withdraw his name from the committee constituted by the Sindh government for an inquiry into the corruption charges.

He said that soon after the incident, Dawar visited the Sindh local government minister and asked him to withdraw the notification issued on Tuesday.

“The Sindh LG minister refused to withdraw the notification and told the SBCA additional director-general that more officers and officials would be suspended in the coming days,” he said.

Dawar confirmed that this incident took place at his office on Wednesday.

He said he informed Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah about it. Shah asked Dawar to register an FIR against the SBCA employees involved in the incident.

“The Sindh chief secretary sent a police force to the SBCA Headquarters to control the situation,” Dawar said.

He told SAMAA Digital that he will write a letter to the Sindh government requesting to expel his name from the inquiry committee.

“The list of the suspended SBCA employees was not send by me. There is a strong mafia working in the authority. This mafia has created problems for former director-general Zafar Ahsan too,” Dawar said.