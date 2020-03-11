Wednesday, March 11, 2020  | 15 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
ANF under fire after drug use skyrockets at Islamabad universities

Posted: Mar 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Members of the Senate Standing Committee on Narcotic Control questioned the performance of the Anti-Narcotics Force after it was revealed that drug use at universities and colleges in Islamabad has increased.

“I have seen students and even teachers consuming drugs on campuses,” said committee member Pir Sabir during a meeting on Tuesday. “The situation is very alarming and immediate action should be taken,” he said.

Following the revelation, committee chairperson Sardar Muhammad Shafiq said that the matter should be discussed in the presence of representatives of the federal education department.

“In the next session, the chairperson of the Higher Education Commission and members of unions will be called and suggestions will be taken on how to tackle the problem,” he said.

Another member of the committee pointed that the performance of the ANF should be questioned. “The narcotics force is working with more than 36 agencies but the results are zero,” she said.

On the other hand, the ANF director-general said that the police are responsible for stopping drug use at educational institutions.

Shafiq has ordered a report on the issue to be presented at the next meeting. We are ready to devise a law if the need arises, he added.

