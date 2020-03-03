Altaf Hussain is selling his London secretariat: report

MQM founder is selling his London secretariat: report

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s founder Altaf Hussain is selling his group’s headquarters on London’s Edgware road for £1,000,000, The News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Hussain is selling the MQM’s international secretariat to raise money for his court trial in London on the charges of encouraging terrorism during one of his speeches in August 2016. The trial will begin on June 1.

Qasim Ali Raza, a close aide to Hussain, confirmed to SAMAA Digital that the group’s London office is up for sale.

“We need to sell it due to financial problems,” Raza said.

Altaf has been accused of delivering a ‘fiery’ speech while addressing his party workers on August 22, 2016. He allegedly chanted anti-Pakistan slogans and incited the workers to vandalise media offices in Karachi.

He was arrested on June 11, 2019 during a raid at his London house for inciting violence through a hate speech he made in August 2016.

The police had said in a statement that he was arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 (intentionally encouraging or assisting an offence) of the Serious Crime Act 2007.

The report said that the office floor has a parking space for six cars. Quoting an unnamed source, The News reported that the office has been up for sale for the past few weeks but Hussain hasn’t received any offer yet.

“Altaf Hussain will have to reduce the price by £50,000-£100,000 if he’s serious about selling the property,” the source said.