‘Allow uninterrupted movement of personnel, equipment of OMCs’

The federal government has instructed all provinces to allow the uninterrupted movement of personnel and equipment of refineries and oil marketing companies during the coronavirus related restrictions.

A notification was issued by the Ministry of Energy on Thursday. It was sent to the chief secretaries of the Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments.

The government letter noted that supply of petroleum products is an essential service to meet the country’s energy requirements.

It said it was in the “national interest” to allow unhindered movement of refineries and OMCs, such as PARCO, ARL, PRL, NRL, Byco, PSO, Shell, Total Parco, Attock Petroleum, Hascol and Be Energy.