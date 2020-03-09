Monday, March 9, 2020  | 13 Rajab, 1441
Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar granted permission to fly to Afghanistan

Posted: Mar 9, 2020
Photo: file

MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar were granted permission to fly to Afghanistan Monday morning after they were offloaded from a flight to Kabul on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson of the Interior Ministry, their names were removed from the Exit Control List on the special orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They have been allowed a one-time permission to travel internationally.

Wazir and Dawar were offloaded from a flight to Kabul at the Islamabad International Airport Sunday evening by officers of the Federal Investigation Agency. They were told that their names were included in the ECL and were sent back home.  

The MNAs were flying to Afghanistan to attend the re-inauguration ceremony of Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Dawar tweeted.

The two MNAs, who are members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, were arrested last year over their alleged involvement in an attack on a Pakistan Army checkpost in North Waziristan’s Kharqamar. They were released after the Peshawar High Court approved their bail in September 2019.

