AJK suspends public transport for three days amid coronavirus fears

Azad Jammu and Kashmir has suspended its public and inter-provincial transport for three days as a precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by the home department, all the people landing in AJK from abroad will be screened at the airport and then will be sent into isolation at their homes.

More than 3,000 people have arrived in Mirpur in the last three days after which a health emergency was imposed across the region. The decision was taken during a meeting headed by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

It was also decided that prisoners will be given a two-month relief in their punishments.

AJK has reported one known case of the coronavirus.