AJK cabinet approves monthly allowance for families of LoC martyrs

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet approved on Wednesday a monthly, guzzara allowance, for the families of the martyrs of the Indian firing along the Line of Control.

Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan presided over the meeting.

Under the AJK Cease Fire Line Incidents Relief (Amendment) Act, 1992, the families will receive Rs2,000 per month. Under the Act, 755 individuals of 171 families will benefit from this package. The government will bear Rs20 million.

Moreover, the affected families have also being included in the BISP Ehsaas Programme.

The Cabinet also approved the AJK Human Rights Commission Act, 2020. The commission will prepare report about human rights issues and victims of torture and aggression.

Addressing the cabinet, PM Khan said that his government will take all possible care for the families of the LoC martyrs. Valiant people living along the LoC are standing shoulder to shoulder with their brave armed forces to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy.

He said that the Indian forces by resorting to unprovoked shelling on the civilian population are attempting to push them back from the LoC but brave civilians were not demoralized by such tactics.

The cabinet also approved a number of identical resolutions strongly condemning continues curfew, lockdown and restrictions on free movement of people in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The Cabinet appealed international community to take a serious notice of the Indian atrocities, barbarism and genocide of the Kashmiris following August 5, 2019.