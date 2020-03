Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has announced the Nishan-e-Kashmir award for Dr Usama Riaz of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dr Riaz lost his life from the coronavirus. He got the virus treating patients.

The AJK PM said Dr Usama set an everlasting example of bravery and courage.

“Doctors and paramedical staff are leading the war against coronavirus and we laud their important role,” he said on Friday.