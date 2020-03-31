Agha Siraj, family exempted from court appearances over coronavirus fears

A Karachi accountability court has granted Sindh Assembly speaker and PPP leader Agha Siraj Durrani and his family exemption from appearing before the court for hearings in the assets beyond income case against them.

The suspects had filed a petition in the court, seeking absence from hearings due to outbreak of the coronavirus in Pakistan.

The court approved their plea on Tuesday and adjourned the case till April 29.

Durrani, his wife, three daughters and a son are accused of accumulating assets more than their income. They are currently out on bail.

NAB had filed a reference against them in May last year.