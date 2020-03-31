Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan

Abbottabad police to use water cannons against Section 144 violators

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Residents told to stay indoors and practise social distancing

The Abbottabad police announced on Tuesday that it will use water cannons against all those people who violate Section 144 in the city.

A lockdown was imposed across the city after the number of coronavirus patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rose.

Residents have been prohibited from going out of their houses unless necessary. Not more than five people are allowed to be on the roads. All shops, except those selling essential food items, have been shut down.

Educational institutions and offices have also been closed. According to the police, strict action will be taken against violators by the personnel of Rescue 1122, army and police.

Two people have died of the coronavirus in Abbottabad.

Abbottabad section 144
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

