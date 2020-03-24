892 coronavirus cases confirmed in Pakistan: Dr Zafar Mirza

Pakistan has reported a total of 892 known cases of the novel coronavirus so far, said Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

Of these 37% are women and the remaining 63% are men. In the last 24 hours, 89 patients have tested positive for the virus, he said during a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Dr Mirza said that there are a total of 7,736 suspected cases of COVID-19 including the 1,262 suspected cases reported in the last 24 hours. He even gave a province-wise breakdown of the figures:

Islamabad: 15

Punjab: 249

Sindh: 399

Balochistan: 110

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 38

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 1

Gilgit-Baltistan: 80

Of the 392 confirmed cases, 78% are people who have had a travel history from Iran, the special assistant said, adding that more than 3,000 people have been quarantined.

The national health policy to curb the spread of the virus is social distancing, he said. “All provinces, in their respective capacities, should reduce social gatherings as much as they can,” Dr Mirza emphasised.

He said that this was the only way they could contain the spread of the virus. According to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s orders, everything except essential shops and services should be strictly closed down and people should stay at home, Dr Mirza said.

“The National Disaster Management Authority is our lead agency during this pandemic,” he said. Everything that the health ministry needs from personal protective equipment for doctors to masks is provided by the agency, he explained.

The agency has, therefore, become a focal point for all those who want to donate equipment to Pakistan to fight the pandemic. “I want to thank all Pakistanis, both here and overseas, for their donations,” Dr Mirza remarked.

He said that a website will soon be launched where all these donations could be made.

“In a few days, we will also launch a training programme for doctors, nurses and paramedic staff treating coronavirus patients,” Dr Mirza announced.

We will not only equip the people with safety gears but will also train them, he said. Similarly, a voluntary programme on a national level is also being prepared. “We will share the details with you as soon as it’s prepared,” Dr Mirza added.