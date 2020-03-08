Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
8 vehicles smuggling flour to Afghanistan impounded

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
8 vehicles smuggling flour to Afghanistan impounded

Dalbandin Assistant Comissioner Ayesha Zehri at the crime scene. Photo: Noorul Amin Arifeen/SamaaTV

Dalbandin Assistant Commissioner Ayesha Zehri impounded on Tuesday eight vehicles that were smuggling a huge amount of flour to Afghanistan from Chaghi.

The bid was foiled in a joint action by the Balochistan Levis and district administration. They swung into action after receiving a tip.

The country is currently in a state of lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. This has led to nonavailability of many food items, including flour.

The assistant commissioner warned that those who are hoarding daily commodities and profiteering will be taken to task.

“We have given warnings several times,” she said.

“We will not let the people’s rights be violated at any cost.”

