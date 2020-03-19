Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
71 people arrested in Karachi for hoarding masks, opening schools

Posted: Mar 19, 2020
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
File photo: AFP

Seventy-one people have been arrested in Karachi for not following the Sindh government’s orders on shutdowns to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of these 71 people, 12 have been arrested and cases registered against them for opening schools.

Another 34 were arrested for selling masks and bottles of sanitiser at higher rates. The police recovered 61,805 masks and 134 bottles of sanitiser from them.

Sindh has closed all schools till May 31. It has also shut down public dining at restaurants, movie theatres and shopping malls as well as urged people to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. So far, Pakistan has reported 301 known cases of the virus, and Sindh has reported 208 cases.

