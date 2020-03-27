Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
71 people arrested for violating lockdown in Quetta, shops sealed

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Photo: ONLINE

A total of 71 people were arrested and 65 shops sealed for violating the orders of a lockdown in Quetta, according to the police.

A complete lockdown was imposed in the city after the number of coronvairus cases in Balochistan spiked.

Public gatherings have been banned and shopping malls, public transport and private and government offices have been shut down.

So far, more than 2,500 shops have been sealed and 300 people have been arrested across the city, according to Quetta Assistant Commissioner Nida Kazmi.

She warned that residents should not violate Section 144 imposed in the city otherwise they will be punished under the law.

Balochistan has reported a total of 131 coronavirus cases so far.

