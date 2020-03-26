Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

69 US Embassy employees return home from Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
69 US Embassy employees return home from Pakistan

Photo: AFP

A total of 69 Americans working at the US Embassy in Pakistan returned to America on Thursday, according to reports.

The spokesperson of the American Embassy said that 71 people had returned to the US last week after the coronavirus pandemic worsened across the globe.

The US has extended all of its support to Pakistan in this time of crisis, the spokesperson said. He thanked the government for providing them permission to fly back to America. Pakistan has closed its airspace.

The number of coronavirus cases spiked last week after which a lockdown was imposed across the counry. Of these, most cases are from Sindh.

FaceBook WhatsApp
American Embassy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
America, USA, embassy, spokesperson, Pakistan, employees, nationals, coronavirus, COVID-19
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.