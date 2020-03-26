69 US Embassy employees return home from Pakistan

A total of 69 Americans working at the US Embassy in Pakistan returned to America on Thursday, according to reports.

The spokesperson of the American Embassy said that 71 people had returned to the US last week after the coronavirus pandemic worsened across the globe.

The US has extended all of its support to Pakistan in this time of crisis, the spokesperson said. He thanked the government for providing them permission to fly back to America. Pakistan has closed its airspace.

The number of coronavirus cases spiked last week after which a lockdown was imposed across the counry. Of these, most cases are from Sindh.