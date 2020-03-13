Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
65 more Karachi cooperative housing societies get layout plans approved

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Map: SAMAA Digital

There are 65 more legal cooperative housing societies in Karachi that you can invest your money in after the Master Plan Department approved their layout plans.

If anyone wants to invest in land in cooperative housing societies, particularly those in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Malir or Gadap Town, they have to confirm that the society’s layout plan has been approved by the Master Plan Department.

There are over 500 cooperative housing societies on the outskirts of Karachi, but only 146 of them have proper and approved layout plans.

Here are the names of the 65 recently approved cooperative housing societies:

  • Customs Preventive, Sector 52-A, Scheme-33
  • Al-Jadeed Residency, Malir
  • Gulshan-e-Raheem Dad
  • Allama Usmani CHS Ltd, Sector 11-A, KDA Scheme-33
  • Works CHS, Block 10 and Block 19, Scheme 24
  • Shadman Town Survey No 809,854, 855, 856, 574, 500, 382, 383 in Malir
  • Layout Plan of Survey No 31, 32, 33, 34, Deh Allah Phiahi in Gadap Town
  • Bihar Colony Sheet No 1, 2, 3 and 4, Lyari Division, KMC
  • Agra Taj Colony Sheet No 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 in Lyari Division-KMC
  • Layout Plan of Sector 11-A and Revised 11-C, North Karachi Township
  • Millat Garden Survey No 872, 851, 368, 369, 372, 736, 737, 572, 820, 819 and 493 in Malir
  • Karachi Bar CHS, Sector 25-A, Scheme-33
  • Mansoora Scheme-16, Block No 3
  • Pakistan Scientists CHS Ltd Sector-17 A, Scheme 33
  • Ahsanabad Housing Project on Survey No 498, Deh Digh
  • Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society Ltd
  • Rizvia Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, Sector 34-A, Scheme-33
  • Sindhi Jamait Cooperative Housing Society Ltd on Survey No 89, Deh Khanto-District East
  • Govt Secondary School Teachers CHS Sector 19-A/3, Scheme-33
  • Ezzi City Survey No 83, 333, 334, Deh Joreji in Bin Qasim Town
  • Bagh-e-Yousuf Survey No 743, 744 and 873
  • Bagh-e-Hassan Survey No 273
  • Burhani Garden Survey No 436, 454, 454/1, 457/1 and 571
  • Burhani Town Survey No 455 and 456, Deh Thano in Malir Town
  • Tahir Abad Survey No 453 and 571/1, Deh Thano in Malir Town
  • Tahir Villas Survey No 265, 266 and 267, Deh Thano in Malir Town
  • Gulshan-e-Surjani Survey No 37, Deh Nagan KDA Scheme-45
  • Etawah CHS, Sector 52-A, Scheme-33
  • Dada Bhoy Multipurpose CHS Ltd Survey No 1, Deh Drigh
  • Rafi Pride-II, Survey No 265/2 and 3, Shah Faisal Town
  • Rafi Pride-II, Survey No 265/4 and 5, Shah Faisal Town
  • Mujahid Town, Survey No 114, 115, 117, 119 and 120, Pipri Township
  • Survey No 41, Deh Drigh, Tapo Malir, Shah Faisal Town
  • Orangi Township KDA Scheme No 28
  • North Karachi Town, Sector 7-D (1 to 4) Karachi
  • Surjani Town, Sector 7-KDA Scheme 41
  • Lines Area, Sector No 2, KDA Scheme 35
  • North Karachi Township, Sector No 3 and 5B
  • Pakistan Bazar Katchi Abadies Orangi Town 11 ½
  • Arisha CHS, Sector 6/A, Scheme 33
  • Cotton Export CHS Ltd, Sector 51-A, Scheme 33
  • State Bank of Pakistan Employees CHS Ltd, Sector 8/A, Scheme 33
  • Dawood CHS
  • Kutchi Memon CHS
  • Metroville-III, Sector 14-A
  • Katchi Abadies Mominabad Sector 4-F, Sheet No 1
  • Tahir Garden Survey No 437, 438 & 438/1 Deh Thano, Malir Town
  • Sindhi Jamait CHS Survey No 90, Deh Khanto-District East
  • Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase-I & II Ext: M/s Pakistan Steel Mill Corporation
  • Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase: III Ext: M/s Pakistan Steel Mill Corporation
  • Al-Ahmed Town Survey No 139, 140, 141, 142 in Deh Manghopir
  • Korangi Township Sector No 31-B and Sector 31-C
  • Mansoor Nagar, Sheet II, Orangi Township
  • North Karachi Township, Sector 11-F
  • Layout Plan of Sector No 10, Scheme-41, Surjani Town
  • Metroville-I, SITE
  • New Malir Housing Project Sector 5, MDA Scheme No.1
  • New Malir Housing Project, Sector 2, MDA Scheme No 1
  • Rizvia CHS (adjoining Golimar)
  • Sector No 24-A, Deh Songal, Survey No 19, Scheme -33
  • Al-Noor Multipurpose CHS, Sector No 54-A
  • Deh Thoming, Sector No 32, Scheme-33.    

    • Here is a list of the already approved cooperative housing societies:

    • Abuzar Ghaffari CHS
    • Al-Ashraf CHS
    • Ali Town CHS
    • Aligarh Muslim University CHS
    • All Memon Welfare CHS
    • All Pakistan Newspaper Employees CHS, Scheme 33
    • Ancholi CHS
    • Bilal Housing Enterprises
    • Business & Professional Executive CHS
    • Callachi CHS
    • Central Information CHS
    • Cornish CHS
    • Dar-ul-Salam CHS
    • Dehli Riyan CHS
    • Diamond City CHS, Scheme 33
    • Gawaliyar CHS
    • Govt Teachers CHS
    • Gulistan CHS
    • Gulistan-e-Malir CHS
    • Gulshan-e-Akbar CHS
    • Gulshan-e-Iqbal CHS, Scheme 24
    • Gulshan-e-Malir CHS
    • Gulshan-e-Malir CHS
    • Gulshan-e-Maymar CHS
    • Gulshan-e-Millat Cooperative Housing Society
    • Hadiabad CHS, KDA Scheme-33
    • Halari Memon CHS
    • Hansa CHS
    • Haroon Bahria PN CHS
    • Hashimabad CHS
    • Hussain D Silva CHS, Scheme-4 Surjani Town
    • Karachi Bar CHS, Scheme 33
    • Karachi Rajput CHS, Scheme 33
    • Karachi University Employees CHS
    • Karim Bhai CHS
    • KCHS Union CHS, Blocks 3,7 & 8
    • KDA Scheme No 36 CHS
    • Khorasan CHS
    • KMC United Workers CHS, Scheme 33
    • Korangi Township Sector 32-B CHS
    • Layout plan of Survey No 217B, 217C, 217D Deh Tapo Malir
    • Layout plan of Survey No 631 Deh Joreji in Bin Qasim Town
    • Layout plan of Survey Nos 289, 290, 291, 293, 322 to 330, 474, 475 of Deh Mahl     
    • Layout plan of Survey Nos 292, 296, 297, 385, 387, 490 of Deh Mahl
    • Layout plan of Survey Nos 485, 486 to 498 & 499 of Deh Joreji
    • Layout plan of Survey Nos 546 & 547 Deh Joreji in Bin Qasim Town
    • Lucknow CHS
    • Madras CHS
    • Makhdoom Bilawal CHS
    • Malik CHS
    • Mansoora KDA Scheme 16 (F B Area)
    • Mashriqui CHS
    • Meerat CHS
    • Merchant Navy Officers CHS
    • Muslim Cutchi Khatri CHS
    • Naya Nazimabad
    • New Lyari CHS, Scheme 33
    • Nipa CHS
    • North Karachi Township
    • North Nazimabad CHS, Scheme 2
    • North Town CHS
    • Oak Residency CHS
    • P&T CHS
    • Pakistan Atomic Energy CHS
    • Patel Industry Park CHS, Scheme 45
    • Pillibhit CHS
    • Pir Elahi Bux Colony
    • Punjabi Sauadagar Multipurpose CHS
    • Qureshi CHS
    • ROK Cooperative Housing Society
    • Sadaf CHS
    • Shah Latif Town CHS, Scheme 25 A
    • Shahnawaz CHS
    • Shamsi CHS
    • Sonex Housing CHS
    • Sonex Housing CHS (Phase-2)
    • Soomra CHS
    • State Bank of Pakistan CHS, Scheme 33
    • Suparco Employees CHS
    • Works CHS
    • Zeenatabad CHS

    The layout plan of 81 cooperative housing societies was approved by MPD in January. With the addition of these 65 societies, the number of cooperative housing societies in Karachi with approved layout plans has reached 146.

    The process of verifying and approving the layout plans is in process.

