65 more Karachi cooperative housing societies get layout plans approved

There are 65 more legal cooperative housing societies in Karachi that you can invest your money in after the Master Plan Department approved their layout plans.
If anyone wants to invest in land in cooperative housing societies, particularly those in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Malir or Gadap Town, they have to confirm that the society’s layout plan has been approved by the Master Plan Department.
There are over 500 cooperative housing societies on the outskirts of Karachi, but only 146 of them have proper and approved layout plans.
Here are the names of the 65 recently approved cooperative housing societies:
Here is a list of the already approved cooperative housing societies:
The layout plan of 81 cooperative housing societies was approved by MPD in January. With the addition of these 65 societies, the number of cooperative housing societies in Karachi with approved layout plans has reached 146.
The process of verifying and approving the layout plans is in process.