65 more Karachi cooperative housing societies get layout plans approved

There are 65 more legal cooperative housing societies in Karachi that you can invest your money in after the Master Plan Department approved their layout plans.

If anyone wants to invest in land in cooperative housing societies, particularly those in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Malir or Gadap Town, they have to confirm that the society’s layout plan has been approved by the Master Plan Department.

There are over 500 cooperative housing societies on the outskirts of Karachi, but only 146 of them have proper and approved layout plans.

Here are the names of the 65 recently approved cooperative housing societies:

Customs Preventive, Sector 52-A, Scheme-33

Al-Jadeed Residency, Malir

Gulshan-e-Raheem Dad

Allama Usmani CHS Ltd, Sector 11-A, KDA Scheme-33

Works CHS, Block 10 and Block 19, Scheme 24

Shadman Town Survey No 809,854, 855, 856, 574, 500, 382, 383 in Malir

Layout Plan of Survey No 31, 32, 33, 34, Deh Allah Phiahi in Gadap Town

Bihar Colony Sheet No 1, 2, 3 and 4, Lyari Division, KMC

Agra Taj Colony Sheet No 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 in Lyari Division-KMC

Layout Plan of Sector 11-A and Revised 11-C, North Karachi Township

Millat Garden Survey No 872, 851, 368, 369, 372, 736, 737, 572, 820, 819 and 493 in Malir

Karachi Bar CHS, Sector 25-A, Scheme-33

Mansoora Scheme-16, Block No 3

Pakistan Scientists CHS Ltd Sector-17 A, Scheme 33

Ahsanabad Housing Project on Survey No 498, Deh Digh

Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society Ltd

Rizvia Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, Sector 34-A, Scheme-33

Sindhi Jamait Cooperative Housing Society Ltd on Survey No 89, Deh Khanto-District East

Govt Secondary School Teachers CHS Sector 19-A/3, Scheme-33

Ezzi City Survey No 83, 333, 334, Deh Joreji in Bin Qasim Town

Bagh-e-Yousuf Survey No 743, 744 and 873

Bagh-e-Hassan Survey No 273

Burhani Garden Survey No 436, 454, 454/1, 457/1 and 571

Burhani Town Survey No 455 and 456, Deh Thano in Malir Town

Tahir Abad Survey No 453 and 571/1, Deh Thano in Malir Town

Tahir Villas Survey No 265, 266 and 267, Deh Thano in Malir Town

Gulshan-e-Surjani Survey No 37, Deh Nagan KDA Scheme-45

Etawah CHS, Sector 52-A, Scheme-33

Dada Bhoy Multipurpose CHS Ltd Survey No 1, Deh Drigh

Rafi Pride-II, Survey No 265/2 and 3, Shah Faisal Town

Rafi Pride-II, Survey No 265/4 and 5, Shah Faisal Town

Mujahid Town, Survey No 114, 115, 117, 119 and 120, Pipri Township

Survey No 41, Deh Drigh, Tapo Malir, Shah Faisal Town

Orangi Township KDA Scheme No 28

North Karachi Town, Sector 7-D (1 to 4) Karachi

Surjani Town, Sector 7-KDA Scheme 41

Lines Area, Sector No 2, KDA Scheme 35

North Karachi Township, Sector No 3 and 5B

Pakistan Bazar Katchi Abadies Orangi Town 11 ½

Arisha CHS, Sector 6/A, Scheme 33

Cotton Export CHS Ltd, Sector 51-A, Scheme 33

State Bank of Pakistan Employees CHS Ltd, Sector 8/A, Scheme 33

Dawood CHS

Kutchi Memon CHS

Metroville-III, Sector 14-A

Katchi Abadies Mominabad Sector 4-F, Sheet No 1

Tahir Garden Survey No 437, 438 & 438/1 Deh Thano, Malir Town

Sindhi Jamait CHS Survey No 90, Deh Khanto-District East

Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase-I & II Ext: M/s Pakistan Steel Mill Corporation

Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase: III Ext: M/s Pakistan Steel Mill Corporation

Al-Ahmed Town Survey No 139, 140, 141, 142 in Deh Manghopir

Korangi Township Sector No 31-B and Sector 31-C

Mansoor Nagar, Sheet II, Orangi Township

North Karachi Township, Sector 11-F

Layout Plan of Sector No 10, Scheme-41, Surjani Town

Metroville-I, SITE

New Malir Housing Project Sector 5, MDA Scheme No.1

New Malir Housing Project, Sector 2, MDA Scheme No 1

Rizvia CHS (adjoining Golimar)

Sector No 24-A, Deh Songal, Survey No 19, Scheme -33

Al-Noor Multipurpose CHS, Sector No 54-A

Deh Thoming, Sector No 32, Scheme-33.

Here is a list of the already approved cooperative housing societies:

Abuzar Ghaffari CHS

Al-Ashraf CHS

Ali Town CHS

Aligarh Muslim University CHS

All Memon Welfare CHS

All Pakistan Newspaper Employees CHS, Scheme 33

Ancholi CHS

Bilal Housing Enterprises

Business & Professional Executive CHS

Callachi CHS

Central Information CHS

Cornish CHS

Dar-ul-Salam CHS

Dehli Riyan CHS

Diamond City CHS, Scheme 33

Gawaliyar CHS

Govt Teachers CHS

Gulistan CHS

Gulistan-e-Malir CHS

Gulshan-e-Akbar CHS

Gulshan-e-Iqbal CHS, Scheme 24

Gulshan-e-Malir CHS

Gulshan-e-Malir CHS

Gulshan-e-Maymar CHS

Gulshan-e-Millat Cooperative Housing Society

Hadiabad CHS, KDA Scheme-33

Halari Memon CHS

Hansa CHS

Haroon Bahria PN CHS

Hashimabad CHS

Hussain D Silva CHS, Scheme-4 Surjani Town

Karachi Bar CHS, Scheme 33

Karachi Rajput CHS, Scheme 33

Karachi University Employees CHS

Karim Bhai CHS

KCHS Union CHS, Blocks 3,7 & 8

KDA Scheme No 36 CHS

Khorasan CHS

KMC United Workers CHS, Scheme 33

Korangi Township Sector 32-B CHS

Layout plan of Survey No 217B, 217C, 217D Deh Tapo Malir

Layout plan of Survey No 631 Deh Joreji in Bin Qasim Town

Layout plan of Survey Nos 289, 290, 291, 293, 322 to 330, 474, 475 of Deh Mahl

Layout plan of Survey Nos 292, 296, 297, 385, 387, 490 of Deh Mahl

Layout plan of Survey Nos 485, 486 to 498 & 499 of Deh Joreji

Layout plan of Survey Nos 546 & 547 Deh Joreji in Bin Qasim Town

Lucknow CHS

Madras CHS

Makhdoom Bilawal CHS

Malik CHS

Mansoora KDA Scheme 16 (F B Area)

Mashriqui CHS

Meerat CHS

Merchant Navy Officers CHS

Muslim Cutchi Khatri CHS

Naya Nazimabad

New Lyari CHS, Scheme 33

Nipa CHS

North Karachi Township

North Nazimabad CHS, Scheme 2

North Town CHS

Oak Residency CHS

P&T CHS

Pakistan Atomic Energy CHS

Patel Industry Park CHS, Scheme 45

Pillibhit CHS

Pir Elahi Bux Colony

Punjabi Sauadagar Multipurpose CHS

Qureshi CHS

ROK Cooperative Housing Society

Sadaf CHS

Shah Latif Town CHS, Scheme 25 A

Shahnawaz CHS

Shamsi CHS

Sonex Housing CHS

Sonex Housing CHS (Phase-2)

Soomra CHS

State Bank of Pakistan CHS, Scheme 33

Suparco Employees CHS

Works CHS

Zeenatabad CHS

The layout plan of 81 cooperative housing societies was approved by MPD in January. With the addition of these 65 societies, the number of cooperative housing societies in Karachi with approved layout plans has reached 146.

The process of verifying and approving the layout plans is in process.